Louie the Raccoon（$LOUIE）資訊

$LOUIEA memecoin , deployed and created on chain solana Louie the Raccoon is a meme coin that combines art and community to create a unique digital asset. Ilts purpose is to foster creativity and fun within the cryptocurrency space, drawing inspiration from cultural symbols to establish a distinctive identity. $LOUIE invites users to join its journey in building a community centered around shared interests and artistic expression A $LOUIE that represents different facial expressions - biaoqing' translates to 'facial expression' hence all the memes having different expressions. $LOUIE represents a strong cult like community due to the amount of support and backing this meme.