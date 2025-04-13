Louie Lambo 價格 (LAMBO)
今天 Louie Lambo (LAMBO) 的實時價格爲 0.00158287 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.58M USD。LAMBO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Louie Lambo 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Louie Lambo 當天價格變化爲 +6.15%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.99M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LAMBO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LAMBO 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Louie Lambo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Louie Lambo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Louie Lambo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Louie Lambo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.15%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Louie Lambo 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.25%
+6.15%
-1.20%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Launched on January 20, 2025, Louie $Lambo is a memecoin built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Designed for the rapidly growing XRPL community, $LAMBO operates as a community-driven digital asset with a strong focus on engagement, rewards, and strategic expansion within the crypto ecosystem. Key Initiatives & Roadmap: XRP Rewards Mechanism – Holders of $LAMBO will gain access to an exclusive rewards platform that offers XRP incentives for participation and engagement. Marketing & Partnerships – $Lambo has secured partnerships with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers in the crypto space to expand its reach. The development team continues to drive community-driven marketing efforts to establish $LAMBO as a widely recognized memecoin. Centralized Exchange (CEX) Listings – Efforts are underway to secure tier-1 exchange listings, increasing accessibility, liquidity, and exposure to a global audience. NFT Integration – Future exclusive NFT drops are planned, allowing holders to engage with the $LAMBO ecosystem through unique digital collectibles. Proceeds from these NFT sales will go directly into supporting liquidity and ecosystem growth. Vision for the Future With its strong community backing and aggressive expansion plans, Louie Lambo aims to become a dominant force on the XRPL. By combining XRP-based rewards, strategic marketing, and exchange expansion, $LAMBO seeks to establish itself as one of the most recognizable and widely adopted memecoins in the space.
