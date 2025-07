lou(LOU)資訊

lou is a token about a dog wearing a hat. Popularized by the famous ‘Wif’ dog, it was created on pump.fun and launched fairly. lou has created a community full of support that gathered to push this project from the ground up. The coin joins the ranks of other top dog memes by having such a strong community pushing it daily. This is a meme coin like any other meme coin that will last the test of time.