Lotty 價格 (LOTTY)
今天 Lotty (LOTTY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 219.45K USD。LOTTY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Lotty 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 248.33 USD
- Lotty 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 686.61B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LOTTY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LOTTY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Lotty 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Lotty 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Lotty 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Lotty 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+10.29%
|60天
|$ 0
|+43.36%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lotty 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+5.44%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Lotty is the ultimate token that offers maximum utility by giving their holders the chance to share up to $1 billion. We have access to more than 50+ lotteries around the world in 18 countries (and more soon). We offer our holders the chance to win real-world lottery prizes by buying our token. What makes your project unique? What makes our project unique is the utility that we offer to our holders. By just holding one token, holders will get a chance to share in multiple lottery prizes. We will also offer direct buy of these lotteries soon on our website. History of your project. Our project started last May 30, 2023. Since then we have had multiple engagements to provide our holders the best utility. Just recently we initiated a collaboration with Arcadia (https://twitter.com/arcadia_fun). What’s next for your project? We will launch a staking mechanism on our website soon. Holders who stake will get added rewards other than the main utility of our token which is the chance to share in the winnings of real-world lotteries. Another thing that is up next for our project is the option for users to purchase lottery tickets of their choice on our website. This is coming real soon. What can your token be used for? It can be used to get a chance to share in real-world lottery prizes of over 50+ lotteries in 18 countries around the world. Soon, they can use the token to stake and get additional rewards. We have other plans for the token, but it is still too early, we are finalizing a lot of things.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LOTTY 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 USD
$--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 LOTTY 兌換 MAD
.د.م--