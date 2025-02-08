Lotion AI 價格 (LOTION)
今天 Lotion AI (LOTION) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 185.87K USD。LOTION 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Lotion AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.22K USD
- Lotion AI 當天價格變化爲 -4.18%
- 其循環供應量爲 973.16M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LOTION兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LOTION 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Lotion AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Lotion AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Lotion AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Lotion AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.18%
|30天
|$ 0
|-65.97%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lotion AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.92%
-4.18%
-38.92%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LotionAI is an innovative platform that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, enabling users to create custom AI chat agents integrated into social channels or websites. Powered by the native $LOTION token, the platform unlocks premium features and provides a token-driven economy where participants directly benefit from the platform's growth and improvements. The core vision of LotionAI is to empower users to launch and customize AI agents while leveraging the transparency and decentralization of blockchain technology. The platform addresses a growing demand for AI-driven solutions by making these tools more accessible and integrating them with the financial and governance opportunities enabled by Web3. The team behind LotionAI has deep roots in the AI and Web3 ecosystem, with origins dating back to work at Google Brain and experience across Series A–B startups in the deep learning sector. After successfully launching an AI agent project for small businesses in the Web2 space, the team recognized the transformative potential of combining AI with crypto. This realization inspired the creation of LotionAI—a platform designed to push the boundaries of decentralized AI innovation. Key features of LotionAI include: 1. Token-Powered AI Agents: Users need $LOTION tokens to create or upgrade custom AI agents. 2. Premium Functionalities: Advanced features, such as enhanced memory and specialized integrations, require holding or spending $LOTION tokens. 3. Community Rewards & Governance: The platform envisions a future where $LOTION token holders can earn rewards and vote on key decisions, influencing the trajectory of LotionAI. The team’s roadmap focuses on expanding the functionality of AI agents to handle advanced tasks, such as scheduling, e-commerce integration, and multi-step workflows. Future goals include enabling community governance, where token holders influence feature rollouts and partnerships, as well as deepening integration with businesses and social platforms. LotionAI represents a forward-thinking approach to combining approachable AI tools with the economic opportunities of blockchain. By providing transparency in agent creation and fostering a decentralized ecosystem, LotionAI aims to redefine how AI is used in business and social contexts, creating value for both users and token holders.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LOTION 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 LOTION 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 LOTION 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 LOTION 兌換 USD
$--
|1 LOTION 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 LOTION 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 LOTION 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 LOTION 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 LOTION 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 LOTION 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 LOTION 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 LOTION 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOTION 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 LOTION 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 LOTION 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 LOTION 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 LOTION 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 LOTION 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 LOTION 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 LOTION 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 LOTION 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 LOTION 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 LOTION 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 LOTION 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 LOTION 兌換 MAD
.د.م--