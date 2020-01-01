LORE AI（LORE）資訊

LORE fills the critical gap in the Solana memecoin ecosystem—serving as the essential bridge between PumpFun graduation and moonshot potential.

When tokens earn PumpFun's "seal of approval," they face their greatest challenge: navigating the volatile market without the automatic visibility of launch platforms. While pre-graduation tokens benefit from extensive "free marketing" through DEX interfaces, Telegram bots, and trading communities, this promotional ecosystem often goes quiet after graduation.

LORE answers the question every holder asks: "We've graduated... what now?"