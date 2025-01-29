Lord of Dragons 價格 (LOGT)
今天 Lord of Dragons (LOGT) 的實時價格爲 0.00369741 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。LOGT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Lord of Dragons 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 18.79K USD
- Lord of Dragons 當天價格變化爲 -13.79%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LOGT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LOGT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Lord of Dragons 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000591611153445777。
在過去30天內，Lord of Dragons 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0017320864。
在過去60天內，Lord of Dragons 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0255056581。
在過去90天內，Lord of Dragons 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0028737598822249303。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000591611153445777
|-13.79%
|30天
|$ +0.0017320864
|+46.85%
|60天
|$ +0.0255056581
|+689.82%
|90天
|$ +0.0028737598822249303
|+348.91%
Lord of Dragons 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
-13.79%
-4.25%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Lord of Dragons (LOD), a 3D MMORPG, offers NFTs and Play-to-Earn mechanics optimized for mobile devices. The game emphasizes player experience, boasting stunning graphics and a dual-token economy. Prioritizing sustainability and engaging P2E gameplay, LOD attracts users seeking immersive, rewarding experiences in a thriving ecosystem. Lord of Dragons excels as a unique Play-to-Earn game with various activities, including dungeons, boss fights, PVP duels, and 500-player guild sieges. Promoting group play, LOD incentivizes teamwork and offers customizable battle experiences through class selection, weapon allocation, and party combinations. The medieval fantasy narrative entices exploration while outstanding graphics heighten immersion, making LOD an exceptional gaming experience. Developed by an experienced game studio, Sotem Mobile, Lord of Dragons gained dedicated 60k followers on Twitter and 35k on Discord after its announcement in early 2022. The open beta test in Q4 2022 drew 15k active user wallets worldwide. In Feb 2023, LOD's governance token, $LOGT, listed on Poloniex, quickly became the top gainer, gaining global attention from eager traders. The next phase elevates gaming experiences for fans, leveraging open beta feedback. LOD's team addresses bugs for seamless gameplay while organizing the Beny Mystery Box NFT collection debut. With NFT sales, the game officially launches, immersing players in LOD's enthralling world. The team focuses on community expansion and ecosystem growth through consistent, engaging content updates. Players earn and spend LOGT and LORT tokens for diverse purposes. LOGT, a governance token, empowers top players in decision-making on game policy. LORT, a reward token, is earned through daily quests. Both tokens can be used to cash out or purchase items, boosting characters and fostering a thriving in-game ecosystem. This dual-token system incentivizes players, driving the game's continued growth and success.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LOGT 兌換 AUD
A$0.005915856
|1 LOGT 兌換 GBP
￡0.002957928
|1 LOGT 兌換 EUR
€0.0035495136
|1 LOGT 兌換 USD
$0.00369741
|1 LOGT 兌換 MYR
RM0.0162316299
|1 LOGT 兌換 TRY
₺0.1322193816
|1 LOGT 兌換 JPY
¥0.5744665917
|1 LOGT 兌換 RUB
₽0.3643797555
|1 LOGT 兌換 INR
₹0.3200108355
|1 LOGT 兌換 IDR
Rp59.6356368123
|1 LOGT 兌換 PHP
₱0.2158178217
|1 LOGT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.185609982
|1 LOGT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0216668226
|1 LOGT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0053242704
|1 LOGT 兌換 BDT
৳0.448865574
|1 LOGT 兌換 NGN
₦5.7413012739
|1 LOGT 兌換 UAH
₴0.1553651682
|1 LOGT 兌換 VES
Bs0.21075237
|1 LOGT 兌換 PKR
Rs1.0301723742
|1 LOGT 兌換 KZT
₸1.9088248866
|1 LOGT 兌換 THB
฿0.1248245616
|1 LOGT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1213489962
|1 LOGT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.003327669
|1 LOGT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0288028239
|1 LOGT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0369741