什麼是Long Bitcoin (LONG)

What is the project about? $Long is a token based on Ordinals and BRC-20 that unites Bitcoiners, spreads the Bitcoin philosophy, and drives the Bitcoin renaissance. What makes your project unique? Long Bitcoin is one of the oldest and most famous slogans of the Bitcoin community, and today it has become a meme symbol. History of your project. The Long community has multiple OG's who have been involved with Bitcoin since 2013, a community built since 2022, over 39k Twitter followers, and 17k discord members What’s next for your project? Long Bitcoin Community will continue to build our community and bring more Bitcoin holders into the community; communicate with more exchanges for listings, with ALEX being the first; and develop the infrastructure around BRC-20 to continue to build the Bitcoin community. What can your token be used for? At this stage, $Long is a meme coin with no real utility to back it up, and will be given more real equity in the future.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！