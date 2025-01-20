Long Bitcoin 價格 (LONG)
今天 Long Bitcoin (LONG) 的實時價格爲 0.101851 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。LONG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Long Bitcoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- Long Bitcoin 當天價格變化爲 0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LONG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LONG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Long Bitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0。
在過去30天內，Long Bitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0000000000。
在過去60天內，Long Bitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0000000000。
在過去90天內，Long Bitcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000003557445101。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60天
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90天
|$ +0.0000003557445101
|+0.00%
Long Bitcoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? $Long is a token based on Ordinals and BRC-20 that unites Bitcoiners, spreads the Bitcoin philosophy, and drives the Bitcoin renaissance. What makes your project unique? Long Bitcoin is one of the oldest and most famous slogans of the Bitcoin community, and today it has become a meme symbol. History of your project. The Long community has multiple OG's who have been involved with Bitcoin since 2013, a community built since 2022, over 39k Twitter followers, and 17k discord members What’s next for your project? Long Bitcoin Community will continue to build our community and bring more Bitcoin holders into the community; communicate with more exchanges for listings, with ALEX being the first; and develop the infrastructure around BRC-20 to continue to build the Bitcoin community. What can your token be used for? At this stage, $Long is a meme coin with no real utility to back it up, and will be given more real equity in the future.
|1 LONG 兌換 AUD
A$0.16398011
|1 LONG 兌換 GBP
￡0.08351782
|1 LONG 兌換 EUR
€0.09879547
|1 LONG 兌換 USD
$0.101851
|1 LONG 兌換 MYR
RM0.4583295
|1 LONG 兌換 TRY
₺3.62080305
|1 LONG 兌換 JPY
¥15.91421875
|1 LONG 兌換 RUB
₽10.43565346
|1 LONG 兌換 INR
₹8.81825958
|1 LONG 兌換 IDR
Rp1,669.68825744
|1 LONG 兌換 PHP
₱5.96337605
|1 LONG 兌換 EGP
￡E.5.11495722
|1 LONG 兌換 BRL
R$0.6212911
|1 LONG 兌換 CAD
C$0.14666544
|1 LONG 兌換 BDT
৳12.3748965
|1 LONG 兌換 NGN
₦158.64617313
|1 LONG 兌換 UAH
₴4.28894561
|1 LONG 兌換 VES
Bs5.499954
|1 LONG 兌換 PKR
Rs28.39402178
|1 LONG 兌換 KZT
₸54.06047378
|1 LONG 兌換 THB
฿3.51793354
|1 LONG 兌換 TWD
NT$3.34987939
|1 LONG 兌換 CHF
Fr0.09268441
|1 LONG 兌換 HKD
HK$0.79240078
|1 LONG 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.02258404