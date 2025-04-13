LitLab Games 價格 (LITT)
今天 LitLab Games (LITT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 189.66K USD。LITT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LitLab Games 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- LitLab Games 當天價格變化爲 +1.18%
- 其循環供應量爲 826.39M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LITT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LITT 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，LitLab Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，LitLab Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，LitLab Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，LitLab Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.18%
|30天
|$ 0
|+34.49%
|60天
|$ 0
|+62.77%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LitLab Games 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+1.18%
+2.03%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? LitLab Games is a AAA video game publisher focused in esports. The company is led by experts in the video game, esports and web3 industry with successes in previous startups. LitLab is the first Esports developer and publisher launching games backed by blockchain technology with a crypto-based economy. What makes your project unique? LitLab believes in the independent professional gamer. A player who will be able to monetize his dedication and skill without having to rely on streaming platforms or creating contents as the main way of income, which right now it only applies to a few of the elite influencers. History of your project. LitLab games was founded in early 2022 and started producing its first video game called CyberTitans. The alpha version was ready for September 2022 and Beta version on October 2022. The team went to DreamHack (one of the biggest Esport events in Europe) and since then new versions have been updated each 2 weeks, making CyberTitans one of the most played web3 games right now with a DAU over 650+. What’s next for your project? LitLab's roadmap is aiming now a profile 2.0 in order to integrate NFTs in-game and customizable assets. After that the mobile version will be available in Q4 of this coming year. Next milestone will be start creating a new video game, as the company aims to create 5 games in 5 years. What can your token be used for? The token will be the engine of the ecosystem in different ways; gamers will compete for LITT in different ways (quick games, tournaments, grand slams, Esports circuit…), to acquire NFTs in the future LitLab’s marketplace and unlock different characteristics, in order to have organization/guild licenses, farming pools or even purchasing tournament tickets.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LITT 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 LITT 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 LITT 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 LITT 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 LITT 兌換 USD
$--
|1 LITT 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 LITT 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 LITT 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 LITT 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 LITT 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 LITT 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 LITT 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 LITT 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 LITT 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LITT 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 LITT 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 LITT 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 LITT 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 LITT 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 LITT 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 LITT 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 LITT 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 LITT 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 LITT 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 LITT 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 LITT 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 LITT 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 LITT 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 LITT 兌換 MXN
$--