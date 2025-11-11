Lithium Finance（LITH）代幣經濟學
Lithium Finance（LITH）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Lithium Finance（LITH）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Lithium Finance（LITH）資訊
Lithium Finance is the first decentralized data oracle solution that uses collective intelligence to regularly price illiquid assets that are currently difficult to value.
Lithium combines pricing oracles together with economic incentives to ensure honest information is rewarded and malicious information is punished. The result is accurate, frequent pricing information of virtually all hard to value assets: pre-IPO stocks, private equity, and other illiquid assets. Our native token LITH will be used as a reward mechanism for data queries and answers, it can also be used for staking to signify confidence on the correctness of answers and earn additional rewards.
Making use of algorithms based on years of academic research by Harvard University and other leading institutions, Lithium will be the final piece of the puzzle needed to close the gaps between Trad-Fi and DeFi. By pricing the unpriced with crowdsourcing, it will provide highly accurate asset valuation information to DeFi protocols, traders and investment bankers that benefit the entire financial market.
Lithium Finance（LITH）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Lithium Finance（LITH）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 LITH 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
LITH 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 LITH 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 LITH 代幣的實時價格吧！
