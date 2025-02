什麼是LitecoinZ (LTZ)

LTZ, the P2P crypto currency that enables users to choose between private and transparent transactions for their individual needs without censorship. Built from the ground up and operating on its own Ledger it utilizes cryptographic zk-snarks with equihash 144-5 algorithm enabling fast transactions throughout the network. Our Mission is to give everyone the Access to Independent Banking and Privacy. With the unique codebase and further improvements, LitecoinZ can serve people around the world with Private, Reliable, Secure and Independend Blockchain Solutions.

LitecoinZ (LTZ) 資源 官網