Litecoin Cash 價格 (LCC)
今天 Litecoin Cash (LCC) 的實時價格爲 0.00401464 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.24M USD。LCC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Litecoin Cash 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 91.59 USD
- Litecoin Cash 當天價格變化爲 -2.06%
- 其循環供應量爲 807.85M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LCC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LCC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Litecoin Cash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Litecoin Cash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0047482712。
在過去60天內，Litecoin Cash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006681473。
在過去90天內，Litecoin Cash 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00060761093784932。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.06%
|30天
|$ +0.0047482712
|+118.27%
|60天
|$ +0.0006681473
|+16.64%
|90天
|$ +0.00060761093784932
|+17.83%
Litecoin Cash 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+96.03%
-2.06%
+12.73%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Litecoin Cash is an open source, peer-to-peer digital currency based on SHA-256 proof-of-work hashes. It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine, the latest cutting-edge technology that helps to provide the ultimate protection from 51% attacks and double spending, and ensures the sustainable and long-term security of its public distributed ledger. The Litecoin Cash blockchain also has practical uses such as in the medical sector as it stores and manages electronic medical records in a secure way, as well as protecting sensitive data from hackers and giving patients more control over their information that complies with privacy regulations. LCC's target block time of 2.5 minutes gives 4 times the transaction bandwidth of Bitcoin, while transactions are 90% cheaper than Litecoin. HD wallets and native SegWit with bech32 addresses are fully supported Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. If you held LTC at block 1371111 but haven't claimed yet, your LCC are still waiting for you! After many months of testing on tetnet The Hive became active on mainnet on Wednesday 6 Feb. 2019 The Hive is our brand new democratised mining concept, which feautures negligible energy cost and will help to. protect the coin against 51% attacks. Users create bees, agent-based mining workers which earn rewards for their owners.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
