什麼是Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB)

Founded in 2022, Synclub is a staking infrastructure and liquid staking provider on the BNB Chain. On July 4th 2023, Synclub merged with Helio Protocol to become a united team to further synergise the benefits of liquid staking on the capital efficiency of destablecoin, HAY. Synclub currently offers safe staking and liquid staking solutions through the use of it's self-managed validator node, called "Synclub" on the BNB Chain. SnBNB is the yield bearing, liquid staked version of BNB that is issued by Synclub. Post merge, all news and information of SnBNB will be posted on Helio Protocol's social media accounts. The Synclub team is currently based remotely all over the world. Currently, Synclub is only present on the BNB Chain with plans to expand to other chains in the near future and support a wider variety of native liquid staking tokens. Check out Synclub's website to understand more about where Synclub is currently present in.

Lista Staked BNB (SLISBNB) 資源 官網