LiraT 價格 (TRYT)
今天 LiraT (TRYT) 的實時價格爲 0.02812648 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。TRYT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LiraT 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 44.67 USD
- LiraT 當天價格變化爲 -0.22%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TRYT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TRYT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LiraT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，LiraT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000164708。
在過去60天內，LiraT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008310727。
在過去90天內，LiraT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00104910566189263。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30天
|$ +0.0000164708
|+0.06%
|60天
|$ -0.0008310727
|-2.95%
|90天
|$ -0.00104910566189263
|-3.59%
LiraT 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.33%
-0.22%
-0.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Launched in November 2022, LiraT (TRYT) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 Turkish lira. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by Turkish lira on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of Turkish lira. For every TRYT created, an equivalent amount of Turkish lira is held as collateral in the company's reserves. TRYT provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike fiat Turkish lira transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for TRYT. TRYT transactions are executed instantly and any amount of TRYT tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions. TRYT is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As the demand for TRYT tokens increases, Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of Turkish lira to its reserves for each TRYT token upon request from institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between Turkish lira and TRYT is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand. And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a pre-determined amount of TRYT tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between TRYT and the Turkish lira. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of TRYT is always in equilibrium with the price of the Turkish lira.
|1 TRYT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0452836328
|1 TRYT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0230637136
|1 TRYT 兌換 EUR
€0.0272826856
|1 TRYT 兌換 USD
$0.02812648
|1 TRYT 兌換 MYR
RM0.12656916
|1 TRYT 兌換 TRY
₺0.999896364
|1 TRYT 兌換 JPY
¥4.3947625
|1 TRYT 兌換 RUB
₽2.8818391408
|1 TRYT 兌換 INR
₹2.4351906384
|1 TRYT 兌換 IDR
Rp461.0897622912
|1 TRYT 兌換 PHP
₱1.646805404
|1 TRYT 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.4125118256
|1 TRYT 兌換 BRL
R$0.171571528
|1 TRYT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0405021312
|1 TRYT 兌換 BDT
৳3.41736732
|1 TRYT 兌換 NGN
₦43.8106490424
|1 TRYT 兌換 UAH
₴1.1844060728
|1 TRYT 兌換 VES
Bs1.51882992
|1 TRYT 兌換 PKR
Rs7.8411000944
|1 TRYT 兌換 KZT
₸14.9289730544
|1 TRYT 兌換 THB
฿0.9714886192
|1 TRYT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.9250799272
|1 TRYT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0255950968
|1 TRYT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.2188240144
|1 TRYT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.2823898592