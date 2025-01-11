Liquid Mercury 價格 (MERC)
今天 Liquid Mercury (MERC) 的實時價格爲 0.00744062 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 15.22M USD。MERC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Liquid Mercury 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 413.21 USD
- Liquid Mercury 當天價格變化爲 +2.99%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.05B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MERC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MERC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Liquid Mercury 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00021603。
在過去30天內，Liquid Mercury 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005974616。
在過去60天內，Liquid Mercury 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0008273203。
在過去90天內，Liquid Mercury 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00073790595104946。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00021603
|+2.99%
|30天
|$ -0.0005974616
|-8.02%
|60天
|$ +0.0008273203
|+11.12%
|90天
|$ +0.00073790595104946
|+11.01%
Liquid Mercury 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.02%
+2.99%
-12.73%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Liquid Mercury is a technology company led by Tony Saliba that delivers best-in-class institutional-grade trading infrastructure, workflow automation, and Real World Asset (RWA) marketplaces. This platform and components meet the performance, security, and reporting standards of the most demanding traditional finance firms. The MERC is an ERC-20 utility token that can be used within the Liquid Mercury eco-system to create value for LM customers in 3 primary ways. 1. The MERC allows customers of Liquid Mercury to create discounts on their Liquid Mercury invoices via the “Discount Farming Staking Program” (see the Liquid Mercury website). Discount Farmers (the MERC holder who stakes) produce monthly discounts called “Element Tokens” (ETs) based on the number of MERCs staked. ETs produced monthly by the Discount Farmer can be applied to your invoice if you are a customer or traded for cash equivalents in a private secondary market, where Liquid Mercury customers and ET holders (non-customer MERC holders) can meet to buy/sell ETs. 2. The MERC also gives access to exclusive research/content, curated trading tools, and trading rebates for individual users. Staked MERC holders also receive a “staking reward” in the form of 10% (annually) paid in MERCs. 3. As Liquid Mercury expands its RWA presence, the MERC will play a larger role in this new expansion of tokenization.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 MERC 兌換 AUD
A$0.0120538044
|1 MERC 兌換 GBP
￡0.0060269022
|1 MERC 兌換 EUR
€0.0072174014
|1 MERC 兌換 USD
$0.00744062
|1 MERC 兌換 MYR
RM0.0334083838
|1 MERC 兌換 TRY
₺0.2635467604
|1 MERC 兌換 JPY
¥1.1731625554
|1 MERC 兌換 RUB
₽0.7561902106
|1 MERC 兌換 INR
₹0.6413070378
|1 MERC 兌換 IDR
Rp121.9773575328
|1 MERC 兌換 PHP
₱0.43899658
|1 MERC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.3759745286
|1 MERC 兌換 BRL
R$0.0455365944
|1 MERC 兌換 CAD
C$0.0107144928
|1 MERC 兌換 BDT
৳0.9076068276
|1 MERC 兌換 NGN
₦11.5357884356
|1 MERC 兌換 UAH
₴0.3145894136
|1 MERC 兌換 VES
Bs0.39435286
|1 MERC 兌換 PKR
Rs2.0719894514
|1 MERC 兌換 KZT
₸3.926415174
|1 MERC 兌換 THB
฿0.2580407016
|1 MERC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2463589282
|1 MERC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0067709642
|1 MERC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0578880236
|1 MERC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0747038248