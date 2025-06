什麼是LINEUP (MBS)

LINEUP Games is the next-gen esports metaverse that enables players to Create, Play, Compete, and Earn. LINEUP Games combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana, Base, TON, KAIA blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-to-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master. Play in Three Modes: 1. Player vs Environment: Training mode played against the computer 2. Player vs Player: Classic game where each team is controlled by users 3. Team vs Team: Each team is controlled and played by multiple users

LINEUP(MBS)代幣經濟

了解 LINEUP(MBS)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 MBS 代幣的完整經濟學!