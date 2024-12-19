LilAI 價格 (LILAI)
今天 LilAI (LILAI) 的實時價格爲 0.00306254 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.18M USD。LILAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LilAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 135.00K USD
- LilAI 當天價格變化爲 -3.84%
- 其循環供應量爲 715.78M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LILAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LILAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LilAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000122433502821098。
在過去30天內，LilAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0018281985。
在過去60天內，LilAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0033359020。
在過去90天內，LilAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.001015927215464448。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000122433502821098
|-3.84%
|30天
|$ +0.0018281985
|+59.70%
|60天
|$ +0.0033359020
|+108.93%
|90天
|$ +0.001015927215464448
|+49.64%
LilAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.52%
-3.84%
-33.53%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? LilAI is on a mission to revolutionize community management by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. Our vision is to create a future where managing communities is seamless and communities thrive, powered by the cutting-edge technology of LilAI. We believe that the collective imagination, energy, and passion of our users will fuel this revolution. What makes your project unique? LilAI will deliver an intuitive, efficient, and effective solution for Telegram and Discord that will help communities thrive. Our platform will offer several key features, including: Answering questions about the project and roadmap based on machine learning Ensuring compliance with community guidelines Tracking positive contributions from community members for possible future rewards Allowing for admin-controlled tone calibration (e.g. hype, enthusiasm, sarcasm) Combating FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) Using daily/monthly analysis to generate visual memes for the community to share Making suggestions for community-led marketing campaigns What’s next for your project? Any start up in crypto knows that the community becomes the heart and core of the project. Hiring multiple community managers with experience to cover all time zones can become an expensive quest. Beside cryptocurrencies projects, LilAI aim to find its utility in any business which requires community management. What can your token be used for? Every community that utilizes LilAI must market-purchase $lilAI at market value, with the quantity dependent on the community size. This will be locked for the duration of their contract. In addition, the project must give the LilAI Treasury $5000 of their native token. If the token doubles in value while in the custody of LilAI, $5000 will be sold to market-buy $LilAI and locked in the project Treasury. This will continue every iterative 2x of the token value.
