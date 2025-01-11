Lightcoin 價格 (LHC)
今天 Lightcoin (LHC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.35K USD。LHC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Lightcoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- Lightcoin 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 87.03M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LHC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LHC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Lightcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Lightcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Lightcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Lightcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lightcoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LHC is a PIVX fork, the Lightcoin Foundation will develop a use case for the current financial system. Lightcoin, which has its own blockchain, will remain strong on several levels like as ERC20, TRC20, and Binance Smart Chain. The Lightcoin Foundation will safeguard and store currencies on cold wallets as protection for currencies issued on multiple levels of other blockchains. This allows you to preserve the maximum number of coins on the original blockchain while avoiding deflation because the maximum supply will always be the same. It will enable the creation of DeFi applications, NFT, and smart contracts. There will be publicly accessible tools for easily exchanging currencies between all levels. Lightcoin's major tool will be the establishment of payment systems, including integration with bitgoto allow exchanges like as Binance, Bittrex, coinbase, hitbtc, and others to use our ready API for easy intergration. This is also true for hardware wallets like as Ledger and Trezor. It is also planned to join the mycointainer.com platform to facilitate Lightcoin staking. We will also provide a link to indacoin.com for rapid Lightcoin purchases and exchanges. The Lightcoin Foundation also intends to establish its own games in which it will be possible to acquire residences on Mars and sell them in a virtual manner, with limited resources, creating a genuine worth of products that may be exhibited on Binance Market. The LightCoin foundation will also create a unique branch to gather funds for the most needy, known as the LightCoin Charity foundation. Anyone will be able to set objectives and raise funds on the Lightcoin Charity website.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LHC 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 LHC 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 LHC 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 LHC 兌換 USD
$--
|1 LHC 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 LHC 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 LHC 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 LHC 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 LHC 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 LHC 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 LHC 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 LHC 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LHC 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 LHC 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 LHC 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 LHC 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 LHC 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 LHC 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 LHC 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 LHC 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 LHC 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 LHC 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 LHC 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 LHC 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 LHC 兌換 MAD
.د.م--