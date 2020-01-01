life changing pill（PILL）資訊

Life Changing Pill is a community-driven meme coin that tokenizes the meme-coin culture that pump.fun has created. It embraces and celebrate the absurd, reality-bending, ridiculous, inspiring, cruel, generous and vast possibilities that could happen in pump.fun. It highlights the fact that every day could be a life changing day in the pump.fun "trenches". Life changing pill is an authentic narrative and aims to be the one representative of pump.fun meme-coin culture. The community engages in activities that highlight the impact pump.fun has had in the crypto space.