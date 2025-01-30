LIF3 LSHARE 價格 (LSHARE)
今天 LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) 的實時價格爲 218.75 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。LSHARE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LIF3 LSHARE 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 35.82 USD
- LIF3 LSHARE 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LSHARE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LSHARE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LIF3 LSHARE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，LIF3 LSHARE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -159.4511406250。
在過去60天內，LIF3 LSHARE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -175.8688312500。
在過去90天內，LIF3 LSHARE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -159.4511406250
|-72.89%
|60天
|$ -175.8688312500
|-80.39%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LIF3 LSHARE 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-16.23%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles. The available features include but are not limited to swapping between different cryptocurrencies, yield farming, providing liquidity to earn incentives, and engaging in a decentralized lending market that offers yield on single assets and liquidity paired assets, as well as leveraging. We also offer avenues for users to acquire crypto with credit cards and to trade derivatives on our decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that sup- ports low swap fees and zero price impact trades. Additionally, with the Lif3 mobile wallet for cryptocurrency, users can easily access and manage their digital assets from their phones on a secured mobile app, making it easy to stay on top of their investments without having to worry about third-party security risks. Currently, Lif3 is a multi-chain protocol that is operational on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Fantom Opera with plans to expand in the future. And as a part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of DeFi and making the most innovative and advanced solutions accessible, we have decided to launch our own permissioned Layer 1 (L1) blockchain. As an extension of our L1 infrastructure, we offer Layer 2 blockchains as a Service. This allows developers to build on top of the permissioned Lif3 Chain and utilize its high-speed infrastructure and security to power their DeFi applications. Lastly, a crucial element of our success has been due to our very own Lif3 community. We are proud to have a highly engaged and passionate user base that actively contributes to the growth of Lif3 through governance, constructive feedback, suggestions, and social engagement. This collaborative approach is the key to building a strong and sustainable DeFi ecosystem. Our team is committed to delivering the ultimate DeFi experience to investors of all types, whether they are looking for low risk and low maintenance investments or seeking more exciting high yield opportunities. We strive to be at the forefront of the DeFi revolution and evolve the emerging sector of the financial industry.
|1 LSHARE 兌換 AUD
A$350
|1 LSHARE 兌換 GBP
￡175
|1 LSHARE 兌換 EUR
€210
|1 LSHARE 兌換 USD
$218.75
|1 LSHARE 兌換 MYR
RM960.3125
|1 LSHARE 兌換 TRY
₺7,824.6875
|1 LSHARE 兌換 JPY
¥33,720.3125
|1 LSHARE 兌換 RUB
₽21,474.6875
|1 LSHARE 兌換 INR
₹18,943.75
|1 LSHARE 兌換 IDR
Rp3,528,225.3125
|1 LSHARE 兌換 PHP
₱12,759.6875
|1 LSHARE 兌換 EGP
￡E.10,985.625
|1 LSHARE 兌換 BRL
R$1,292.8125
|1 LSHARE 兌換 CAD
C$315
|1 LSHARE 兌換 BDT
৳26,659.0625
|1 LSHARE 兌換 NGN
₦338,097.8125
|1 LSHARE 兌換 UAH
₴9,135
|1 LSHARE 兌換 VES
Bs12,468.75
|1 LSHARE 兌換 PKR
Rs60,983.125
|1 LSHARE 兌換 KZT
₸113,400
|1 LSHARE 兌換 THB
฿7,371.875
|1 LSHARE 兌換 TWD
NT$7,179.375
|1 LSHARE 兌換 CHF
Fr196.875
|1 LSHARE 兌換 HKD
HK$1,704.0625
|1 LSHARE 兌換 MAD
.د.م2,191.875