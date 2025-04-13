Libra Credit 價格 (LBA)
今天 Libra Credit (LBA) 的實時價格爲 0.00008889 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 60.14K USD。LBA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Libra Credit 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Libra Credit 當天價格變化爲 +10.07%
- 其循環供應量爲 675.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LBA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LBA 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Libra Credit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Libra Credit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000194726。
在過去60天內，Libra Credit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000497403。
在過去90天內，Libra Credit 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00014093056642368575。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+10.07%
|30天
|$ -0.0000194726
|-21.90%
|60天
|$ -0.0000497403
|-55.95%
|90天
|$ -0.00014093056642368575
|-61.32%
Libra Credit 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.12%
+10.07%
+1.56%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Libra Credit is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates open access to credit anywhere and anytime based on the Ethereum blockchain. Libra Credit is a global initiative with a mission to provide financial inclusion and lower the cost of financial services. Powered by its proprietary big data, AI-based credit assessment technology and existing global partnership networks, Libra Credit has the expertise and capabilities to realize its mission. Libra Credit aims to offer a seamless digital lending process that can be completed in 5 steps: application, verification and credit assessment, confirmation, collateral deposit, and disbursement. The Libra Credit platform will focus on a dual-credit risk scoring mechanism that considers the creditworthiness of the pledged collateral as well as the credit information of the borrower. Borrowers will be able to pledge any crypto-assets as collateral and receive loans in their desired asset. Using smart contracts and a proprietary collateral valuation and liquidation system, Libra Credit will lock in agreed terms between borrows, lenders, custodians, guarantors and liquidators. Libra Credit was founded in 2017 and operates out of San Francisco, USA. They are backed by investors such as FBG Capital, GBIC, DHVC, Dekypt Capital, Crypto Parency, and others. Lu Hua, Co-Founder & CEO has experience in the payments, financing, and risk management industries. He was previously the CEO of moKredit, one of China’s top digital credit servicing companies. Lu was also the Head of Core Payments for PayPal China and the Head of Global Banking Platform for PayPal US. Dan Schatt, Co-Founder & COO has previously worked as the Chief Commercial Officer at Stockpile Inc., a leading fintech company, and as General Manager of Financial Innovations at PayPal. Howard Wu, Chief Scientist, he is a blockchain and cryptography expert who is a Founding Partner of Dekrypt Capital, Advisor of Blockchain at Berkeley, and Software Engineer at Google. He advises the project in a technical capacity and has received a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from UC Berkeley. There are already quite a few blockchain lending projects, so competition is stiff. Libra Credit’s development progress is rather early compared to its competitors. The crypto-to-crypto lending part seems to be well thought out. However, not so much with the crypto-to-fiat part. According to the roadmap, crypto-to-fiat lending is scheduled to launch in 2018 Q3. With details lacking in the weekly blog update about crypto-to-fiat lending, it is difficult to gauge whether the proposed timeline is reasonable.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LBA 兌換 VND
₫2.27922849
|1 LBA 兌換 AUD
A$0.0001413351
|1 LBA 兌換 GBP
￡0.0000675564
|1 LBA 兌換 EUR
€0.0000782232
|1 LBA 兌換 USD
$0.00008889
|1 LBA 兌換 MYR
RM0.0003928938
|1 LBA 兌換 TRY
₺0.0033707088
|1 LBA 兌換 JPY
¥0.0127566039
|1 LBA 兌換 RUB
₽0.0073938702
|1 LBA 兌換 INR
₹0.0076409844
|1 LBA 兌換 IDR
Rp1.4814994074
|1 LBA 兌換 KRW
₩0.1262638005
|1 LBA 兌換 PHP
₱0.0050827302
|1 LBA 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0045582792
|1 LBA 兌換 BRL
R$0.0005208954
|1 LBA 兌換 CAD
C$0.0001226682
|1 LBA 兌換 BDT
৳0.0107779125
|1 LBA 兌換 NGN
₦0.1413190998
|1 LBA 兌換 UAH
₴0.0036720459
|1 LBA 兌換 VES
Bs0.00631119
|1 LBA 兌換 PKR
Rs0.0248705331
|1 LBA 兌換 KZT
₸0.0458423508
|1 LBA 兌換 THB
฿0.0029751483
|1 LBA 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0028773693
|1 LBA 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0003262263
|1 LBA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0000720009
|1 LBA 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0006888975
|1 LBA 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0008248992
|1 LBA 兌換 MXN
$0.001804467