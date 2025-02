什麼是Libero Financial (LIBERO)

Libero Financial is an auto-staking token that lets each token holder become a Stakeholder. With our positive rebase formula, Libero is creating a new type of elastic token, allowing $LIBERO holders to earn staking rewards just by holding. The auto staking & compounding mechanism makes 2.04% rewards per day become a fixed APY of 158,893.59% plus 226% BUSD APR passive income from Trading Volume. Libero Financial is also a DeFi 3.0 Farming as a Service protocol with Risk Free Value (RFV) funds accumulated from a portion of buy & sell fee. This fund is stored in stable coin, and bridged to multi-chain and farm at the most attracting yield farms. The profit is used to better support $Libero price floor & stability.

Libero Financial (LIBERO) 資源 白皮書 官網