LFIT 價格 (LFIT)
今天 LFIT (LFIT) 的實時價格爲 0.985375 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。LFIT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LFIT 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.87K USD
- LFIT 當天價格變化爲 -4.05%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LFIT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LFIT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LFIT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0416464731371948。
在過去30天內，LFIT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0358271510。
在過去60天內，LFIT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.2447825218。
在過去90天內，LFIT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.46769713404148。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0416464731371948
|-4.05%
|30天
|$ +0.0358271510
|+3.64%
|60天
|$ +0.2447825218
|+24.84%
|90天
|$ -0.46769713404148
|-32.18%
LFIT 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.49%
-4.05%
-1.79%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LFIT is a new healthcare WEB3 service that improves healthcare privacy and security. Life, transforming our lives healthier and more vibrant, providing and managing the healthcare services we need, FIT. The goal is to ensure that healthcare data is securely managed on a blockchain, allowing you to experience a reliable total healthcare service. Team We participated in anticipation of the potential to bring innovation to medical data management and healthcare services in the global market through the synergy effect of private blockchain technology and total healthcare services. Ed Shon | CEO / Co-Founder Ed Shon is the CEO of LFIT and leads the company with outstanding leadership and vision. Based on his strategic thinking and business operation skills accumulated through many years of experience, he is leading the growth of LFIT into a global blockchain technology leader. Jeremy OH | CMO | Head of Strategic Planning jeremyoh studied business administration and has many years of experience in the advertising, sales, blockchain, and IT platform industries. With a keen interest in blockchain, he has participated in blockchain-related planning and projects for many years and gained experience. Based on this experience, he has become a key member of a new project in the healthcare blockchain industry. Terry Ko | CTO | LFIT CTO Terry Ko is the Chief Technology Officer, and has been in charge of architecture design and development of backend systems. He is a technology development expert who has been working on blockchain core technology development and blockchain engine improvement for many years since becoming interested in open source blockchain projects. He is currently in charge of blockchain mainnet development and bridge system development that connects private and public chains.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LFIT 兌換 AUD
A$1.5766
|1 LFIT 兌換 GBP
￡0.7883
|1 LFIT 兌換 EUR
€0.94596
|1 LFIT 兌換 USD
$0.985375
|1 LFIT 兌換 MYR
RM4.32579625
|1 LFIT 兌換 TRY
₺35.23701
|1 LFIT 兌換 JPY
¥153.09771375
|1 LFIT 兌換 RUB
₽97.10870625
|1 LFIT 兌換 INR
₹85.28420625
|1 LFIT 兌換 IDR
Rp15,893.14293625
|1 LFIT 兌換 PHP
₱57.51633875
|1 LFIT 兌換 EGP
￡E.49.465825
|1 LFIT 兌換 BRL
R$5.7742975
|1 LFIT 兌換 CAD
C$1.41894
|1 LFIT 兌換 BDT
৳119.624525
|1 LFIT 兌換 NGN
₦1,530.08044625
|1 LFIT 兌換 UAH
₴41.4054575
|1 LFIT 兌換 VES
Bs56.166375
|1 LFIT 兌換 PKR
Rs274.5451825
|1 LFIT 兌換 KZT
₸508.7096975
|1 LFIT 兌換 THB
฿33.26626
|1 LFIT 兌換 TWD
NT$32.3400075
|1 LFIT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.8868375
|1 LFIT 兌換 HKD
HK$7.67607125
|1 LFIT 兌換 MAD
.د.م9.85375