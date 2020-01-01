Let that sink in（SINK）資訊

The project, Let that sink in $SINK, draws inspiration from Elon Musk's humorous tweet where he held a sink, symbolizing "Let that sink in." It’s a playful, meme-driven initiative with a lighthearted approach, aimed at engaging the online community in a fun, relatable way. The $SINK token represents a way for people to participate in meme culture while also supporting a project that’s building a community around humor and tech-inspired satire. By leveraging the viral potential of humor, $SINK aims to create a memorable and entertaining space within the crypto ecosystem.