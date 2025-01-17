什麼是Leonidasbilic (LIO)

WHAT IS Leonidasbilic? LIO Sports is a Swiss startup that seeks the integration of new technologies with soccer,seeking to create a fairer, more competitive and productive environment. Formed by advertisers,computer engineers and lawyers, it has closely followed blockchain development worldwide.We are passionate for soccer and we have been presenting our solution in a passionate way in events,pitches, startups roundtables and LIO Sports was selected as one of 20 finalists among 700 competitors. The pitch presentation happened in the Future Blockchain Summit 2022 in Dubai. Use new technologies to create a soccer’s scenario of high performance and equality.Cryptocurrencies, coins, and tokens that are connected to the sports industry.

Leonidasbilic (LIO) 資源 官網