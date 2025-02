什麼是Lecksis (LEKS)

Lecksis is an all-in-one app that combines secure messaging, a marketplace, and cryptocurrency. You can create private chats, buy and sell goods on the built-in marketplace using Lecksis tokens as payment. All your confidential data is encrypted and stored only on your device. Lecksis lets you be completely anonymous: no need to share personal information like email, phone number, or even your real name. Just download the app, create a nickname, and enjoy your privacy.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Lecksis (LEKS) 資源 白皮書 官網