LE7EL 價格 (L7L)
今天 LE7EL (L7L) 的實時價格爲 0.0044041 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 824.03K USD。L7L 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LE7EL 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 615.42 USD
- LE7EL 當天價格變化爲 -1.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 187.10M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 L7L兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 L7L 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LE7EL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，LE7EL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004583452。
在過去60天內，LE7EL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，LE7EL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.81%
|30天
|$ -0.0004583452
|-10.40%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LE7EL 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.10%
-1.81%
-17.57%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LE7EL is a Web3 gaming infrastructure layer designed to power the next generation of games. Their goal is to enable seamless, engaging gaming experiences powered by decentralized technology, UX abstraction, and generative AI. - Play: Enjoy an interconnected universe of games with a smooth, Web2-like experience. Players can immerse themselves in unique games and worlds, with blockchain seamlessly integrated in the background to enhance security and digital property rights. - Own: LE7EL empowers players to truly own their in-game assets and avatars. With on-chain assets and a unified currency ($L7L), players can buy, sell, or trade across games, ensuring strong digital property rights and sustainable revenue models. - Create: Generative AI tools and decentralized infrastructure make it faster and more efficient for creators to build their own worlds and games. Whether you’re a professional developer or an aspiring creator, LE7EL's tools and integrations are designed to simplify the creative process, allowing you to publish, monetize, and retain full control over your creations. $L7L Token The $L7L token is central to the network's economy, serving as a medium for payments, incentives, and governance, ensuring fair value distribution among all stakeholders: Players, Creators, Contributors, and Operators.
