AI Powered Pathfinder Find the best route with | Ai Powered Pathfinder
Laura Aggregator is built on a unique architecture with a pathfinder algorithm. Our unique algorithm's structure can be developed, re-programmed, and has self-learning capabilities.
Pathfinder Structure: 01. Max Output Equation
A mathematical equation is created to get the maximum output from the integrated liquidity providers. The result of this equation gives the best received amount.
It creates an equation in accordance with the pathfinder route finding structure by controlling all liquidity pools. This equation is not fixed, it changes itself according to the terms and conditions. Therefore, it uses many data types as input.
- HCA Data Processing
All required data is instantly accessed and converted to High Conversion Argument (HCA). This converted data is sent to the max output equation.
The data needed to solve the equation are provided. It is then finalized using the HCA module powered by artificial intelligence. It is then forwarded to the next step to find the max output figure.
- Find All Paths
It searches and finds all possible routes between two tokens and filters out unnecessary routes by filtering within certain criteria.
Pathfinder, which is prepared to take a maximum of 5 tokens between the input token and the output token, performs a filtering to reduce the almost infinite number of outputs. It eliminates very low liquidity pools, identifies tokens that can be matched between them, and prepares them to offer a multiple path.
- Laura Pathfinder: Assemble
All obtained data and formulas are sent to AI powered pathfinder algorithm.
All data is assembled at this stage. After many calculations and formula analysis, it brings together the scattered data and creates the data needed to confirm the swap transaction.
Laura AI（LAURA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Laura AI（LAURA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 LAURA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
LAURA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 LAURA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 LAURA 代幣的實時價格吧！
LAURA 價格預測
想知道 LAURA 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 LAURA 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
