什麼是Lara (LARA)

Lara the native liquid staking protocol of the Taraxa chain. It allows users to stake tokens, delegate them to validators, and claim rewards, all automatically. Besides making staking a one-click, KYC-less process, it helps you earn more via its auto-compounding features while it gives the power to opt-in and out of it to the user anytime, all of this while helping your TARA tokens remain liquid in the form of stTARA and can be used across a range of DeFi applications. Besides liquid staking, Lara Protocol offers ERC20 token staking functionalities to Taraxa ecosystem tokens.

Lara (LARA) 資源 白皮書 官網