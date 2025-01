什麼是Lampapuy (LPP)

Lampapuy - the First Community owned Project Lampapuy is the way to express humor, creativity, and social commentary through $LPP Mission: Lampapuy, on a mission to become the Solana community's beacon, is embarking on a grand journey to becoming the ONE and ONLY Solana Community Coin. Vision: We envision Lampapuy as a community project where we make $LPP a Utility and Governance Coin. We plan to either build new projects from scratch or acquire failed projects and relaunch them as part of the Lampapuy Ecosystem. This includes DEX, NFT Marketplace, Domain Name Service, Staking, Launchpad, Gaming, and more.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Lampapuy (LPP) 資源 白皮書 官網