LABEL AI 價格 (LBL)
今天 LABEL AI (LBL) 的實時價格爲 0.00249151 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.84M USD。LBL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LABEL AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.80M USD
- LABEL AI 當天價格變化爲 -4.60%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.14B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LBL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LBL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LABEL AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000120378293528754。
在過去30天內，LABEL AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000732214。
在過去60天內，LABEL AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002827796。
在過去90天內，LABEL AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000226227879270521。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000120378293528754
|-4.60%
|30天
|$ +0.0000732214
|+2.94%
|60天
|$ -0.0002827796
|-11.34%
|90天
|$ -0.000226227879270521
|-8.32%
LABEL AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.00%
-4.60%
-2.12%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LABEL is an unparalleled NFT infrastructure built on top of Ethereum Network, powered by LBL utility and governance token with a unified goal to establish a fair profit-sharing ecosystem with the permissionless integration of IP rights. LABEL provides a decentralized P2P incubating platform to invest in world-class entertainment-education content through the DAO voting system to further allow contributors to claim profits through the NFT shareholding mechanism. The LABEL platform builds up an ecosystem that establishes a fair and decentralized incubating system, that purports to provide the content creators in the MOOC industry easier access to the investment, promotion and distribution of their IP rights, hence aims to improve an unfair profit structure that exists in the sphere, striving to prevent copyright infringement cases across the industry. The revolutionary funding access for the content creators and the investors presented in the P2P incubating system of the LABEL Foundation is an essential pillar that is bind to bring the next level of adoption to the NFTs, by allowing the diverse content creators to NFTize their IP rights to allow the investors to fund the prospective courses, that can become the most profitable and influential one in the LABEL’s platform. The capitalization on these IP rights can be accessed by the LBL Holders that will stake their tokens in the DAO governance mechanism in order to be able to vote on which course will get to register and get the financing in the LABEL’s ecosystem.
|1 LBL 兌換 AUD
A$0.003986416
|1 LBL 兌換 GBP
￡0.0019682929
|1 LBL 兌換 EUR
€0.0023918496
|1 LBL 兌換 USD
$0.00249151
|1 LBL 兌換 MYR
RM0.011211795
|1 LBL 兌換 TRY
₺0.0873772557
|1 LBL 兌換 JPY
¥0.3906936831
|1 LBL 兌換 RUB
₽0.2577217944
|1 LBL 兌換 INR
₹0.2120025859
|1 LBL 兌換 IDR
Rp40.8444196944
|1 LBL 兌換 PHP
₱0.1472233259
|1 LBL 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1268676892
|1 LBL 兌換 BRL
R$0.0155719375
|1 LBL 兌換 CAD
C$0.0035628593
|1 LBL 兌換 BDT
৳0.2977603601
|1 LBL 兌換 NGN
₦3.874796352
|1 LBL 兌換 UAH
₴0.1045935898
|1 LBL 兌換 VES
Bs0.1245755
|1 LBL 兌換 PKR
Rs0.6934121481
|1 LBL 兌換 KZT
₸1.3071707215
|1 LBL 兌換 THB
฿0.0860567554
|1 LBL 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0813727166
|1 LBL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0022174439
|1 LBL 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0193590327
|1 LBL 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0249898453