Kunji Finance（KNJ）代幣經濟學
Kunji Finance（KNJ）資訊
What is the project about? Kunji Finance is a decentralized platform that connects asset managers with liquidity providers; allowing those asset managers to leverage their skills with access to further capital while generating trading-based profit opportunities for capital providers. The asset management services can be based on discretionary investment theses that run long and short strategies created by asset managers on the platform, enabling the creation of "hedge funds" for retail investors without any regulatory ambiguity. The active portfolio management is made possible through a unique Synchronised Investment Strategy Orchestration (SISO) mechanism, which allows users to deposit any amount and exit at any time they wish as there is no lock-in or minimum investment required.
What makes your project unique? Kunji Finance enables discretionary strategies in a non-custodial way
History of your project. We have launched our beta for our early adopters. We will open the platform for public very soon.
What’s next for your project? We have planned our IDO this month which will be followed by exchange listing.
What can your token be used for? KNJ is the governance token
Kunji Finance（KNJ）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Kunji Finance（KNJ）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Kunji Finance（KNJ）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Kunji Finance（KNJ）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 KNJ 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
KNJ 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 KNJ 代幣經濟模型的功能
KNJ 價格預測
想知道 KNJ 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 KNJ 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。