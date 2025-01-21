KRYZA Exchange 價格 (KRX)
今天 KRYZA Exchange (KRX) 的實時價格爲 0.0110224 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。KRX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
KRYZA Exchange 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 120.62 USD
- KRYZA Exchange 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KRX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KRX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，KRYZA Exchange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，KRYZA Exchange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000420736。
在過去60天內，KRYZA Exchange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0075345059。
在過去90天內，KRYZA Exchange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.004487217971010447。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0000420736
|+0.38%
|60天
|$ +0.0075345059
|+68.36%
|90天
|$ +0.004487217971010447
|+68.66%
KRYZA Exchange 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
KRX – The Token of KRYZA Exchange KRYZA Exchange – KRX is the native token of KRYZA Exchange. It is operating like the traditional cryptocurrencies of centralized exchanges. It holds the utility of using the platform with greater benefits than you would use with other coins or tokens. KRX is an ERC-20 standard token built on the Ethereum blockchain. You may notice the difference between KRN and KRX. When it comes to the difference of the blockchains, the decision was made to do this because KRYZA wanted to support and to connect the users of both blockchains. As KRX is the native token of KRYZA Exchange, being listed on it also costs KRX tokens, making this the main utility of the token. As we go forward in this process, transaction fees are also being paid in KRX so any user that is on our platform is making the use case of KRX greater with every transaction. KRX is also ready to be formed with freshly listed tokens as a trading pair. With this move, users are able to trade on a more advanced level, not just with stable or main coins but with KRX too. This is also boosting up the utility of KRX, making it obviously the main token on the platform. KRX is created for those who seek for a revolutionary project that consists of both a social platform and a cryptocurrency exchange with a number of exclusive utilities out there.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 KRX 兌換 AUD
A$0.01763584
|1 KRX 兌換 GBP
￡0.008928144
|1 KRX 兌換 EUR
€0.010581504
|1 KRX 兌換 USD
$0.0110224
|1 KRX 兌換 MYR
RM0.049270128
|1 KRX 兌換 TRY
₺0.392617888
|1 KRX 兌換 JPY
¥1.717620592
|1 KRX 兌換 RUB
₽1.10224
|1 KRX 兌換 INR
₹0.953878496
|1 KRX 兌換 IDR
Rp180.695053056
|1 KRX 兌換 PHP
₱0.644149056
|1 KRX 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.553985824
|1 KRX 兌換 BRL
R$0.066465072
|1 KRX 兌換 CAD
C$0.015872256
|1 KRX 兌換 BDT
৳1.343961232
|1 KRX 兌換 NGN
₦17.115472496
|1 KRX 兌換 UAH
₴0.465475952
|1 KRX 兌換 VES
Bs0.5952096
|1 KRX 兌換 PKR
Rs3.073706464
|1 KRX 兌換 KZT
₸5.8473832
|1 KRX 兌換 THB
฿0.375643392
|1 KRX 兌換 TWD
NT$0.360873376
|1 KRX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.00992016
|1 KRX 兌換 HKD
HK$0.085754272
|1 KRX 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.110444448