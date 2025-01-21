什麼是KRYZA Exchange (KRX)

KRX – The Token of KRYZA Exchange KRYZA Exchange – KRX is the native token of KRYZA Exchange. It is operating like the traditional cryptocurrencies of centralized exchanges. It holds the utility of using the platform with greater benefits than you would use with other coins or tokens. KRX is an ERC-20 standard token built on the Ethereum blockchain. You may notice the difference between KRN and KRX. When it comes to the difference of the blockchains, the decision was made to do this because KRYZA wanted to support and to connect the users of both blockchains. As KRX is the native token of KRYZA Exchange, being listed on it also costs KRX tokens, making this the main utility of the token. As we go forward in this process, transaction fees are also being paid in KRX so any user that is on our platform is making the use case of KRX greater with every transaction. KRX is also ready to be formed with freshly listed tokens as a trading pair. With this move, users are able to trade on a more advanced level, not just with stable or main coins but with KRX too. This is also boosting up the utility of KRX, making it obviously the main token on the platform. KRX is created for those who seek for a revolutionary project that consists of both a social platform and a cryptocurrency exchange with a number of exclusive utilities out there.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) 資源 白皮書 官網