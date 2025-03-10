Kryptomon 價格 (KMON)
今天 Kryptomon (KMON) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 309.25K USD。KMON 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Kryptomon 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 29.20K USD
- Kryptomon 當天價格變化爲 +1.38%
- 其循環供應量爲 944.45M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KMON兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KMON 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Kryptomon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Kryptomon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Kryptomon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Kryptomon 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.38%
|30天
|$ 0
|-33.29%
|60天
|$ 0
|-69.24%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Kryptomon 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.10%
+1.38%
-18.68%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Kryptomons are digital collectible BEP721 NFT Token monsters built on the BSC blockchain. They can be bought and traded by using our dedicated BEP20 Token (KMON). Breed with other players to create new eggs with exciting traits and new levels of power. At launch, 10,000 unique eggs will be stored in a smart contract on the BSC blockchain and airdropped to the top referring 10K members of our KMON community.Further eggs can be generated by the in game breeding mechanics. Every egg has a unique but mutable genetic code (genotype) and a distinct visual appearance which is stored in the smart contract. The Genetic code is made up of 38 different genotypes that will determine all the aspects - both physical and behavioral - of your creature. Your Kryptomon requires attention and if you fail to take regular care of it it could regress or be frozen, as in real life, where muscle is lost without constant exercise. Like in a Pokemon game KMON trainers will be able to engage their Kryptomons in battles to grow their abilities and win the elite KMON league.
