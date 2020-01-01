KRAMPUS（KRAMPUS）資訊

Trippin' Ape Tribe is a community-first PFP project on Solana, backed by strong and ownable branding, cheeky storytelling, innovative long-term utility, and a passionate community of free-thinking degens. 10,000 Apes have fallen under the trance of a mysterious yet charismatic leader, Chorles, but don’t worry… it's definitely not a cult.

At some point in our inconsequential existence, we were just your ordinary apes: kickin it in trees, eating bananas and shit (just to be clear, no, I don’t mean we were eating shit). Everything changed when a bunch of spunions came to our island blaring strange sounds and strands of fire in the sky for something called Fire Festival 2. These strange beings seemed to be entranced, hypnotized by sonic beats. We observed from a distance and noticed the mood started to change. When their food and water went dry and their performers stopped showing up, these pompous savages began to devolve.