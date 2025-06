什麼是Kobradag (KODA)

Kobra (KODA) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created as a fair and scalable alternative to existing Proof-of-Work networks. Based on a fork of Kaspa, Kobra introduces a unique GPU-optimized algorithm called HeavyKodaHash, designed to resist ASIC mining and encourage broad participation. The project emphasizes real-time block propagation, high-speed DAG consensus, and full decentralization. Kobra aims to empower its community with open-source tools, including a modern blockchain explorer, a lightweight mobile wallet, and its own mining infrastructure. With a fixed supply, fast confirmations, and a growing ecosystem, Kobra is committed to building a transparent, fair, and inclusive blockchain network for both miners and users.

Kobradag (KODA) 資源 官網