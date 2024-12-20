什麼是KOBA (KOBA)

Koba the Ape is a KRC20 project in the Kaspa ecosystem and it was the first Ape meme of the network. The Koba project is aimed at creating quality content for the Kaspa community and to spread awareness of the fastest, most scalable layer 1 in the crypto world, $KAS. Koba the Ape is currently solely a meme coin, but the project has aggressive goals and is pushing hard to be listed on KRC20 exchanges, already tradable on XT and Biconomy, as well to get our listing on Goingecko. This will bring awareness and volume to the project which will help increase the value of the project's development and giving fund. The development fund will be used to build out the Koba app, 'Kobalytics', which will provide a critical service in analyzing KRC20 projects and metrics for the KRC20 community. The giving fund will be used to spread awareness of Ape preservation through a partnership with "The Giving Block", a crypto non-profit. Koba's bio is as follows, "Born in the wild but rebuilt with AI technology, Koba balances the primal power of his ape origins with the precision of his cybernetic mind. He’s the ultimate meme creator and the Alpha Ape of Kaspa—his instincts sharpened by the jungle, his precision fine-tuned by code. Koba proves that even in a digital future, the path forward isn’t just about survival—it’s about harnessing both tech and nature to shape the decentralized world."

KOBA (KOBA) 資源 官網