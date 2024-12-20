KOBA 價格 (KOBA)
今天 KOBA (KOBA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 305.24K USD。KOBA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
KOBA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 13.24K USD
- KOBA 當天價格變化爲 +3.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 28.70B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KOBA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KOBA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，KOBA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，KOBA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，KOBA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，KOBA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.30%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
KOBA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.77%
+3.30%
-26.24%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Koba the Ape is a KRC20 project in the Kaspa ecosystem and it was the first Ape meme of the network. The Koba project is aimed at creating quality content for the Kaspa community and to spread awareness of the fastest, most scalable layer 1 in the crypto world, $KAS. Koba the Ape is currently solely a meme coin, but the project has aggressive goals and is pushing hard to be listed on KRC20 exchanges, already tradable on XT and Biconomy, as well to get our listing on Goingecko. This will bring awareness and volume to the project which will help increase the value of the project's development and giving fund. The development fund will be used to build out the Koba app, 'Kobalytics', which will provide a critical service in analyzing KRC20 projects and metrics for the KRC20 community. The giving fund will be used to spread awareness of Ape preservation through a partnership with "The Giving Block", a crypto non-profit. Koba's bio is as follows, "Born in the wild but rebuilt with AI technology, Koba balances the primal power of his ape origins with the precision of his cybernetic mind. He’s the ultimate meme creator and the Alpha Ape of Kaspa—his instincts sharpened by the jungle, his precision fine-tuned by code. Koba proves that even in a digital future, the path forward isn’t just about survival—it’s about harnessing both tech and nature to shape the decentralized world."
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
