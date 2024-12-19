Kizuna 價格 (KIZUNA)
今天 Kizuna (KIZUNA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 11.51M USD。KIZUNA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Kizuna 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 182.64K USD
- Kizuna 當天價格變化爲 +0.70%
- 其循環供應量爲 962.01T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KIZUNA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KIZUNA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Kizuna 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Kizuna 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Kizuna 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Kizuna 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.70%
|30天
|$ 0
|-6.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|-26.03%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Kizuna 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.81%
+0.70%
-18.55%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
At the heart of the crypto revolution lies the essence of Kizuna. Embracing deep-rooted connections, mutual respect, and unwavering trust, the Kizuna spirit fosters a collaborative and supportive community where every member thrives. Together, we’re more than just a network of transactions; we’re a tapestry of relationships, building a brighter future on the foundations of the past. As a holder of the Kizuna token, you are part of something extraordinary - a decentralized and autonomous perpetual community built upon the principles of unity, self-actualization, and collective self-accountability. At its heart lies the idea of Kizuna, the powerful bond that connects us all, just like the thread that weaves together the feathers of the crane. Our vision is simple yet profound: to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds and unite them under a common goal – the pursuit of shared prosperity and success. We reject hierarchies and centralized control, instead choosing to empower each member to become a vital part of our growing community. To achieve this, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to decentralization and autonomy. Each holder has a crucial role to play in shaping the future of Kizuna. Whether it's contributing your skills, sharing knowledge, or simply lending your voice to discussions, every action counts towards strengthening our bond and propelling us forward. As we embark on this journey, let us remember the wisdom of our predecessors, especially Ryoshi, who demonstrated how community building can thrive without a single leader or central authority. By upholding values such as mutual support, personal responsibility, and continuous improvement, we ensure that Kizuna remains sustainable and resilient. Kizuna forever!
