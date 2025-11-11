KITTEE（KTE）代幣經濟學
KITTEE（KTE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 KITTEE（KTE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
KITTEE（KTE）資訊
Overview of KITTEE (KTE)
KITTEE (ticker: KTE) is a community-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, launched through the pump.fun platform—a popular decentralized exchange for creating and trading meme tokens. As a Solana-based project, it leverages the network's high-speed, low-cost transactions to facilitate quick and accessible trading.
The token embodies the playful spirit of internet culture, centering around a cat-themed mascot. KITTEE positions itself purely as a meme, emphasizing fun, community engagement, and cultural expression rather than any form of financial investment or security. The project explicitly disclaims any intent to function as an investment contract, highlighting its roots in decentralized, peer-to-peer digital creativity.
Origins and Background
KITTEE originated as an online meme, evolving into a tokenized asset on Solana. Its creation draws from the broader meme coin ecosystem, where humorous, viral concepts are transformed into blockchain-based tokens to foster community interaction. The project's logo and artwork were custom-designed to represent KITTEE as a fun, approachable character—a stylized cat that has become synonymous with the token. This mascot draws from popular internet cat memes, tapping into the cultural phenomenon of feline-themed content that has dominated social media for years. Unlike utility-focused cryptocurrencies, KITTEE's foundation is in entertainment and shared enthusiasm, popularized through online communities and social platforms like X (formerly Twitter).
The token was launched on pump.fun, a platform known for enabling anyone to create meme coins with a bonding curve mechanism. This setup allows the token's price to increase as more people buy in, creating a gamified launch experience. As of recent activity the project has seen moments of hype, including announcements of all-time highs and calls to action for community members to join before potential further growth.
Themes and Cultural References
At its core, KITTEE revolves around themes of fun, friendliness, and lighthearted internet culture. The cat mascot, simply named "KITTEE," symbolizes playfulness and approachability, evoking familiar cultural icons like viral cat videos, memes such as Grumpy Cat or Nyan Cat, and the broader "cat economy" in crypto. The token's branding uses "KTE" or "KITTEE" as symbols of support for these ideals, blending whimsy with decentralized principles.
Culturally, KITTEE ties into the meme economy, where digital assets represent shared jokes, identities, and communities rather than traditional value stores. It's not tied to any specific real-world events or narratives but draws from the evergreen appeal of cats in online humor. The project's artwork, including the transparent logo, features a cute, cartoonish cat design that encourages meme creation, sharing, and remixing by the community.
KITTEE（KTE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 KITTEE（KTE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 KTE 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
KTE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 KTE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 KTE 代幣的實時價格吧！
KTE 價格預測
想知道 KTE 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 KTE 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
熱門
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
最高成交量
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣