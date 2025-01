什麼是Kingdomverse (KING)

Kingdomverse is a gaming ecosystem made of of multiple different casual mobile games, connected by a dynamic open world social hub where players can interact, trade and battle one another. All mobile games within the Kingdomverse ecosystem are interconnected by tokens and NFTs that can be used across all games as well as the 3D social hub, and traded on primary and secondary marketplaces and exchanges. $KING is the Native Token of Kingdomverse (ERC-20). It will be used to purchasing in-game assets such as skin, spellbooks, heroes and other rare items. Also, it will be used as the Kingdomverse ecosystem currency and marketplace currency.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Kingdomverse (KING) 資源 官網