What is Kingdom of ANTs? Kingdom of ANTs (KOA) is a gamified DeFi platform, optimised for speed, flexibility, and ease-of-use. It is built on Solana, powered by yield-bearing NFTs and an integrated AI framework. Users can play and earn from various activities on KOA, besides staking $ANTC for APYs. What is Ant Coin ($ANTC)? Ant Coin ($ANTC) is KOA’s native currency, based on the SLP token standard. It’s a utility token that lets users perform a range of use-case. For example: Payments: The fees for ‘Activities’ in the Kingdom’s ecosystem are payable in $ANTC. Similarly, users can buy, sell, and transfer $ANTC like any other cryptocurrency. Staking: Users can earn staking rewards and APYs by locking $ANTC into dedicated on-chain vaults or smart contracts. Governance: After KOA’s transition to a Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO), $ANTC holders can participate in its distributed governance mechanism. When live, this system will use $ANTC holding as a key parameter to determine the user’s voting power. Airdrops & VIP Access: KOA’s circular economy and reward distribution mechanism will ensure consistent rewards and exclusive benefits for long-term $ANTC holders. For example, they will get priority access to future products, NFT collections, etc. What is KOA’s treasury management system? KOA has an AI-integrated treasury management system to ensure sustainable, long-term yields for users. Some of the main ways to ensure the Treasury’s sustenance and growth include: The proceeds from in-game NFT and asset sales will partially return to the Treasury. This will help create a circular economy, with a steady revenue stream. KOA will implement an algorithmic balancing system to invest a portion of the Treasury’s assets for profit generation. The portfolio will be accessible to the community via the Kingdom of ANTs website. Decisions regarding these investments will be made through community voting involving the DAO. AI plays a key role in KOA’s treasury mana
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 ANTC 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
ANTC 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 ANTC 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ANTC 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。