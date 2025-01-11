Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 價格 (ANTC)
今天 Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) 的實時價格爲 0.001696 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 81.60K USD。ANTC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 10.29 USD
- Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 當天價格變化爲 +0.57%
- 其循環供應量爲 48.11M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ANTC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ANTC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004238509。
在過去60天內，Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006323010。
在過去90天內，Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0010279884445058858。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.57%
|30天
|$ -0.0004238509
|-24.99%
|60天
|$ -0.0006323010
|-37.28%
|90天
|$ -0.0010279884445058858
|-37.73%
Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.01%
+0.57%
+1.16%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Kingdom of ANTs? Kingdom of ANTs (KOA) is a gamified DeFi platform, optimised for speed, flexibility, and ease-of-use. It is built on Solana, powered by yield-bearing NFTs and an integrated AI framework. Users can play and earn from various activities on KOA, besides staking $ANTC for APYs. What is Ant Coin ($ANTC)? Ant Coin ($ANTC) is KOA’s native currency, based on the SLP token standard. It’s a utility token that lets users perform a range of use-case. For example: Payments: The fees for ‘Activities’ in the Kingdom’s ecosystem are payable in $ANTC. Similarly, users can buy, sell, and transfer $ANTC like any other cryptocurrency. Staking: Users can earn staking rewards and APYs by locking $ANTC into dedicated on-chain vaults or smart contracts. Governance: After KOA’s transition to a Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO), $ANTC holders can participate in its distributed governance mechanism. When live, this system will use $ANTC holding as a key parameter to determine the user’s voting power. Airdrops & VIP Access: KOA’s circular economy and reward distribution mechanism will ensure consistent rewards and exclusive benefits for long-term $ANTC holders. For example, they will get priority access to future products, NFT collections, etc. What is KOA’s treasury management system? KOA has an AI-integrated treasury management system to ensure sustainable, long-term yields for users. Some of the main ways to ensure the Treasury’s sustenance and growth include: The proceeds from in-game NFT and asset sales will partially return to the Treasury. This will help create a circular economy, with a steady revenue stream. KOA will implement an algorithmic balancing system to invest a portion of the Treasury’s assets for profit generation. The portfolio will be accessible to the community via the Kingdom of ANTs website. Decisions regarding these investments will be made through community voting involving the DAO. AI plays a key role in KOA’s treasury mana
