Kingdom Karnage 價格 (KKT)
今天 Kingdom Karnage (KKT) 的實時價格爲 0.00105276 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。KKT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Kingdom Karnage 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 301.66 USD
- Kingdom Karnage 當天價格變化爲 +1.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KKT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KKT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Kingdom Karnage 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Kingdom Karnage 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0013927078。
在過去60天內，Kingdom Karnage 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0012423111。
在過去90天內，Kingdom Karnage 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006122714883654218。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.26%
|30天
|$ +0.0013927078
|+132.29%
|60天
|$ +0.0012423111
|+118.01%
|90天
|$ +0.0006122714883654218
|+139.00%
Kingdom Karnage 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.04%
+1.26%
+11.06%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"What is Kingdom Karnage? Kingdom Karnage is an Animated Combat NFT Trading Card Game on Enjin’s JumpNet network. Kingdom Karnage is currently playable cross platform from Browser, Google Play, Steam and soon will be supported on iOS. Simple to play, hard to master. Kingdom Karnage equips you with an army of up to 30 cards, and challenges you to deplete the health of the enemy hero before his army is able to defeat yours! Characters and Equipment are not just virtual assets, they are also NFT’s, powered and infused with Enjin Coin. Players can trade the NFTs on the Enjin Jumpnet Blockchain and in future our in-game auction house. The $KKT token is a native currency used for Our in-game auction house Item Rentals Entry to King of Karnage mode Catacomb Key rentals Tournament entry and/or prizes Monthly PvP league prizes Locking in Mida’s vault - Unlock voting rights and an exclusive character. Securing a discount in the Kingdom Karnage shop. A Unique Play & Earn Gaming Experience Kingdom Karnage delivers a rewarding and enriching experience whatever your budget. Players can start to play&earn completely free, with the game’s Campaign supplying you with a free deck with which to start your journey. There’s always something going on at Kingdom Karnage. For free you can partake in: Seasonal events, including exclusive characters. Weekend mini events EVERY weekend. Bounty targets offering card packs at the start of each week. Personal weekly PvP targets rewarding NFT characters. Monthly PvP leagues rewarding $KKT prizes. One of our Monthly PvP leagues is a balanced mode. Both players are given a pre-set deck ensuring only skill separates you from your opponent in your battle to secure $KKT prizes. For those with established decks higher $KKT prizes await in our standard PvP mode. Those who do have funds to spend will find interesting and unique opportunities including our Midas $KKT vault, Dynamic Cards & Catacombs Keys. Midas Vault: Lock your precious $KKT in our Midas Vault to receive unique perks and opportunities: Vote each month in our governance polls to receive $KKT rewards Receive Midas himself as a playable character who levels faster the more $KKT you have locked in his vault. Access exclusive item sales not available elsewhere. Dynamic Characters: Characters that go on sale as common cards, but scale all the way up to legendary cards as players join the game. A new Dynamic is added with each race & the Elves are set to be added to Kingdom Karnage in 2022. Catacomb Keys: Catacombs is the top dungeon of Kingdom Karnage, with exclusive loots and high drop rates. Each key can only be used once daily and only 1000 Catacombs Keys exist. Key owners can currently choose to use that daily use to: Use the key themselves Rent the key to another player Pay another player a $KKT fee to run the dungeon for them, securing them a game loot. We also have a lively and committed community that you can find on both Telegram and Discord. You’ll even find the odd event held there, with regular quizzes and even giveaways! We hope you’ve convinced you that Kingdom Karnage offers an exclusive experience whatever your budget, find some useful links below & we hope to see you in-game soon!"
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 KKT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0016633608
|1 KKT 兌換 GBP
￡0.000842208
|1 KKT 兌換 EUR
€0.001000122
|1 KKT 兌換 USD
$0.00105276
|1 KKT 兌換 MYR
RM0.0046005612
|1 KKT 兌換 TRY
₺0.0375203664
|1 KKT 兌換 JPY
¥0.1642621428
|1 KKT 兌換 RUB
₽0.1028651796
|1 KKT 兌換 INR
₹0.0907268568
|1 KKT 兌換 IDR
Rp16.9799976228
|1 KKT 兌換 PHP
₱0.06132327
|1 KKT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.05290119
|1 KKT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0062218116
|1 KKT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0015054468
|1 KKT 兌換 BDT
৳0.1284261924
|1 KKT 兌換 NGN
₦1.6398105588
|1 KKT 兌換 UAH
₴0.0441316992
|1 KKT 兌換 VES
Bs0.05895456
|1 KKT 兌換 PKR
Rs0.2931620772
|1 KKT 兌換 KZT
₸0.5454665388
|1 KKT 兌換 THB
฿0.035320098
|1 KKT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0344673624
|1 KKT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000947484
|1 KKT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0081904728
|1 KKT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0104960172