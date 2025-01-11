King Sugar Glider 價格 (KSG)
今天 King Sugar Glider (KSG) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 22.14K USD。KSG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
King Sugar Glider 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 26.95 USD
- King Sugar Glider 當天價格變化爲 +0.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 699.19M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KSG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KSG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，King Sugar Glider 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，King Sugar Glider 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，King Sugar Glider 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，King Sugar Glider 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.19%
|30天
|$ 0
|-28.83%
|60天
|$ 0
|-43.12%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
King Sugar Glider 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.19%
-23.01%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
KSG is more than just the cutest memecoin on Solana—it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency where cuteness meets innovation. Built on the lightning-fast and scalable Solana blockchain, KSG is designed for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts who value community, creativity, and a little bit of fun in their financial journey. Why KSG? In a world full of serious and complex projects, KSG stands out with its irresistible charm. It’s designed to bring a smile to your face and remind you that crypto can be both profitable and enjoyable. Powered by Solana, one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains, KSG offers lightning-quick transactions and minimal fees, ensuring that your interactions are smooth and cost-effective. Accessible to All: KSG is designed to be approachable for everyone. With a low entry point and a strong presence on social media, it’s easy for anyone to join the KSG movement and start participating in the fun. Our Goals: Expand the KSG Ecosystem: We’re working on exciting developments like KSG-themed NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and community-driven projects that will enhance the KSG experience. While we’re a memecoin at heart, our team is dedicated to ensuring the long-term success and growth of KSG, with a clear roadmap that balances fun with strategic development. KSG isn’t just another token; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a movement that brings joy and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Get ready to embrace the future with the cutest token on Solana—because in the world of KSG, every day is a little brighter and a lot more fun.
