Kinesis Gold 價格 (KAU)
今天 Kinesis Gold (KAU) 的實時價格爲 84.3 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 121.15M USD。KAU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Kinesis Gold 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 144.60K USD
- Kinesis Gold 當天價格變化爲 -0.92%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.44M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KAU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KAU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Kinesis Gold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.79109377664216。
在過去30天內，Kinesis Gold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.4316160000。
在過去60天內，Kinesis Gold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -2.9602029300。
在過去90天內，Kinesis Gold 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.25906087177296。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.79109377664216
|-0.92%
|30天
|$ -0.4316160000
|-0.51%
|60天
|$ -2.9602029300
|-3.51%
|90天
|$ +0.25906087177296
|+0.31%
Kinesis Gold 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.69%
-0.92%
-3.74%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Kinesis gold (KAU)? Kinesis gold (KAU) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by Kinesis - a global trading and digital asset utility platform. Each Kinesis gold (KAU) token is backed by 1 gram of investment-grade gold bullion, securely stored in Kinesis’ fully insured, audited vaults. The mission behind KAU is to reintroduce physical gold backing to money and provide the global community with a stable store of value. Kinesis gold (KAU) has the everyday utility of a fiat currency; the borderless efficiency of a cryptocurrency, and none of the inherent volatility. KAU enables physical gold bullion to be instantly purchased, traded, spent and sent anywhere in the world, bringing real-world access, value, and utility to physical precious metals. A true stablecoin, KAU allows crypto traders to easily exit volatile markets and enter into the enduring value of physical gold, while earning a monthly yield. What makes KAU unique? In an economic first, KAU holders earned the first debt-free yield on precious metals. All KAU holders receive a passive yield - paid monthly in KAU - simply for holding their metals on the Kinesis platform. The yield is calculated from a 15% share of Kinesis’ global transaction fee revenue which is shared with users who store their gold on the platform. At the time of writing, Kinesis has paid out over $3,000,000 to KAU holders. Unlike other gold tokens, KAU can be instantly spent with the Kinesis Virtual Card, worldwide. Accessible via mobile device, the virtual card lets people everywhere instantly convert their KAU holdings into local currency at the point of sale, anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Through digitalising physical gold in the form of KAU, Kinesis has successfully reintroduced gold as a currency. Can I redeem my gold? Every single gram of gold underpinning KAU is available for redemption, at the click of a button. While other gold-backed cryptos offer redemption, they often set very high minimum withdrawal limits.
|1 KAU 兌換 AUD
A$134.037
|1 KAU 兌換 GBP
￡66.597
|1 KAU 兌換 EUR
€80.928
|1 KAU 兌換 USD
$84.3
|1 KAU 兌換 MYR
RM379.35
|1 KAU 兌換 TRY
₺2,956.401
|1 KAU 兌換 JPY
¥13,219.083
|1 KAU 兌換 RUB
₽8,721.678
|1 KAU 兌換 INR
₹7,173.93
|1 KAU 兌換 IDR
Rp1,381,966.992
|1 KAU 兌換 PHP
₱4,981.287
|1 KAU 兌換 EGP
￡E.4,293.399
|1 KAU 兌換 BRL
R$526.875
|1 KAU 兌換 CAD
C$120.549
|1 KAU 兌換 BDT
৳10,074.693
|1 KAU 兌換 NGN
₦131,103.36
|1 KAU 兌換 UAH
₴3,538.914
|1 KAU 兌換 VES
Bs4,215
|1 KAU 兌換 PKR
Rs23,461.533
|1 KAU 兌換 KZT
₸44,227.995
|1 KAU 兌換 THB
฿2,911.722
|1 KAU 兌換 TWD
NT$2,753.238
|1 KAU 兌換 CHF
Fr75.027
|1 KAU 兌換 HKD
HK$655.011
|1 KAU 兌換 MAD
.د.م845.529