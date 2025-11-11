Kin（KIN）代幣經濟學
快速了解 Kin（KIN）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Kin（KIN）資訊
Kin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that enables global permissionless transactions without the need for intermediaries. The Kin cryptocurrency is noninflationary, with a fully distributed supply that can't be increased.
Kin was created in 2017 by Ted Livingston's Kik Inc. and initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain. In 2020, Kin became the first cryptocurrency to migrate to the Solana blockchain. The Solana blockchain enables Kin to efficiently scale for mainstream global adoption with near instant transactions and fees of just fractions of a penny. Additionally, Solana’s blockchain technology has 0% net carbon impact, providing a sustainable platform for the global Kin economy.
Kin is used as money in a growing economy across independent websites, apps, games, and services including Code Inc.'s global payments platform, which empowers content creators and developers to monetize with micropayments. With Code’s permissionless payment platform, creators can charge as little as $0.05 for content they create online, unlocking new revenue streams not possible with traditional payment models due to fee structures. In 2024, Code Inc. received seed round funding from top VC firms USV and M13, as well as blockchain industry leaders Anatoly Yakovenko, Raj Gokal, Balaji Srinivasan, and others.
In 2020, Kik Inc. agreed to a mutual settlement with the United States SEC, in which Kin was not required to be registered as a security, making Kin one of the few cryptocurrencies with regulatory clarity.
Kin is fully decentralized. There is no centralized entity or foundation that manages the development of the Kin economy or speaks on its behalf. Rather, Kin is supported by an autonomous independent global community of stakeholders who are economically aligned and mutually incentivized to expand Kin's utility and collectively benefit from the value created as adoption grows. We are all Kin.
Kin（KIN）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Kin（KIN）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 KIN 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
KIN 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 KIN 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 KIN 代幣的實時價格吧！
