什麼是Kilopi (LOP)

What is the project about? Kilopi is an ecosystem where people can involve and contribute without worrying about justice. Every person who involves and contributes to this ecosystem, would eventually receive a share of the Kilopi [LOP] tokens. Kilopi [LOP] token is the main asset of this organization. Every service that is being built by Kilopi, would have a function regarding the Kilopi [LOP] token. What makes your project unique? Kilopi is building sustainable dApps in many categories, mainly online games without requiring the players to pay. History of your project. Kilopi project has been started to be developed in 2019. The project has many sustainable dApps already working in many categories. 2 games, 1 staking dApp, 1 D.A.O dApp, 1 poll dApp and 1 transparency dApp What’s next for your project? Kilopi will keep updating the dApps which are already running and will develop many new sustainable dApps in many categories. What can your token be used for? MoM(Game): PlayToEarn Pathfinder: PayToGetService D.A.O: PayToVote, VoteToEarn Skallia(Game): PlayToEarn Collector: InvestToEarn

Kilopi (LOP) 資源 白皮書 官網