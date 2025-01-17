Khamoo 價格 ($KHAMOO)
今天 Khamoo ($KHAMOO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 57.07K USD。$KHAMOO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Khamoo 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 714.80 USD
- Khamoo 當天價格變化爲 -5.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 420.69B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $KHAMOO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $KHAMOO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Khamoo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Khamoo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Khamoo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Khamoo 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Khamoo 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.04%
-5.00%
-41.41%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
A memecoin base on a hippopotamus. Moodeng’s cousin. Only a month after Thailand's adorable baby hippo Moo Deng was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became unstoppable both domestically and internationally. Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee has been posting cute moments of the animals in his care for about five years. He never imagined Khao Kheow Open Zoo's newborn pygmy hippo would become an internet megastar within weeks. Cars started lining up outside the zoo well before it opened Thursday. Visitors traveled from near and far for a chance to see the pudgy, expressive 2-month-old in person at the zoo about 60 miles southeast of Bangkok. The pit where Moo Deng lives with her mom, Jona, was packed almost immediately, with people cooing and cheering every time the pink-cheeked baby animal made skittish movements. "It was beyond expectation," Atthapon told The Associated Press. "I wanted people to know her. I wanted a lot of people to visit her, or watch her online, or leave fun comments. I never would've thought (of this)." Moo Deng, which literally means "bouncy pork" in Thai, is a type of meatball. The name was chosen by fans via a poll on social media, and it matches her other siblings: Moo Toon (stewed pork) and Moo Waan (sweet pork). There is also a common hippo at the zoo named Kha Moo (stewed pork leg). "She's such a little lump. I want to ball her up and swallow her whole!" said Moo Deng fan Areeya Sripanya while visiting the zoo Thursday.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 USD
$--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 $KHAMOO 兌換 MAD
.د.م--