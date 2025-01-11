KHADIJA 價格 (KHA)
今天 KHADIJA (KHA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 22.00K USD。KHA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
KHADIJA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.31 USD
- KHADIJA 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 999.62M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KHA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KHA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，KHADIJA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，KHADIJA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，KHADIJA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，KHADIJA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-14.93%
|60天
|$ 0
|-23.07%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
KHADIJA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-9.90%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The KHA Token is a unique meme coin that represents a Muslim girl and adheres to 100% halal standards, making it an ethical and community-focused cryptocurrency. It is designed to reflect and support the values of the global Muslim community, promoting principles of fairness, transparency, and halal business practices. The token aims to provide a fun yet meaningful way for users to engage with cryptocurrency, knowing that it aligns with Islamic ethical standards. Through KHA Token, the project aspires to create a space where holders can feel confident that their participation in the crypto space is aligned with their faith and values. Additionally, the token may serve as a community-building tool, where users can support halal initiatives, contribute to charitable causes, and partake in a growing ecosystem that respects Islamic principles in finance and commerce.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 KHA 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 KHA 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 KHA 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 KHA 兌換 USD
$--
|1 KHA 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 KHA 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 KHA 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 KHA 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 KHA 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 KHA 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 KHA 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 KHA 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 KHA 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 KHA 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 KHA 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 KHA 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 KHA 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 KHA 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 KHA 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 KHA 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 KHA 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 KHA 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 KHA 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 KHA 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 KHA 兌換 MAD
.د.م--