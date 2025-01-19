什麼是KeptChain (KEPT)

KeptChain is the first virtual currency for the real world, setting a new standard in tourism. Experience the safest, most transparent, and reliable cryptocurrency that transcends borders, transforming Kept Chain into the universal currency of travel. In the bustling world of travel, financial transactions across borders are fraught with high fees, currency exchange complexities, and varying levels of security and acceptance. KeptChain, a pioneering cryptocurrency tailored for the travel industry, aims to resolve these pervasive issues. Utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology, KeptChain offers a universal, secure, and cost-effective payment solution that transcends geographical and financial barriers. Designed specifically for global travelers, KeptChain ensures that payments for services such as accommodations, transportation, and entertainment are seamless, economical, and instant. By integrating directly with travel service providers, KeptChain not only simplifies transactions but also enhances the overall security and efficiency of consumer spending abroad. This innovative approach promises to transform how travelers manage their finances, making global tourism more accessible and enjoyable.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

KeptChain (KEPT) 資源 白皮書 官網